Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,004 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitae were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 179,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invitae by 8.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

