Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

