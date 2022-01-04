Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

