Amalgamated Bank Purchases 314 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.