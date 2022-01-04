Amalgamated Bank Has $741,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AZEK were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AZEK by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AZEK by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in AZEK by 8.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AZEK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

