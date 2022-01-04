Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 740.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

