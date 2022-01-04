Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,366,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

