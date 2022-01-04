Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

