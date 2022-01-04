Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 82,488.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 40.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

