Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Visa by 17,054.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 185,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 9,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

