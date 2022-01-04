Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ALTM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,739. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

