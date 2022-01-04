Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.51

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 60834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

