AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.32.

Shares of ALA traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.79. 453,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$18.72 and a 1-year high of C$27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.78.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

