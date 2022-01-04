Alliance Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,953.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $731,076.38 and $20,953.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.