Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,090,037 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.81.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $500.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allakos by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

