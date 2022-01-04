Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ALLK. Bank of America lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Allakos stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 273,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The company has a market cap of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.