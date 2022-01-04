Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,900 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the November 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

