Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

