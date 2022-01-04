Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Albany International worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albany International by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Albany International by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

