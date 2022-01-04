Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 157,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,136. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.