AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 8453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOS. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.92.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

