Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

APD stock opened at $295.81 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

