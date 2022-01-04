Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $210,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.06.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

