Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMD opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 508.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

