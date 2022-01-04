AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking stock opened at $2,461.42 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,342.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 268.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

