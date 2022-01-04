AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $810.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

