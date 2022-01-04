AIA Group Ltd Invests $246,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,240 shares of company stock worth $127,813,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $126.16 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.