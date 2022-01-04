AIA Group Ltd Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in eBay by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in eBay by 27.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in eBay by 30.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

