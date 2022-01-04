AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,031 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

