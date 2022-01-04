Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 4th

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 4th. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICOU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000.

