Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

