Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

