AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF remained flat at $$6.32 during midday trading on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.