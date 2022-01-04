AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 44.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 220.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

BLK stock opened at $918.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $927.08 and its 200 day moving average is $902.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

