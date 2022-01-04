AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

