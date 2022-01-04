Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 792 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

