Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,777 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.