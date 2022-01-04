Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $976,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

