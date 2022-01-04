Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

