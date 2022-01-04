Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Hits $46.25 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and $6.00 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,749,024 coins and its circulating supply is 348,928,080 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

