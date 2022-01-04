AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

