AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

