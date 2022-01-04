AE Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,633 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

SCHI opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

