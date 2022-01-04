AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

