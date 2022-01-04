AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 926 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

