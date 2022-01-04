AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

