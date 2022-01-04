Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,144,616 shares of company stock valued at $120,676,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

