Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

