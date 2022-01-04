Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 116,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOG. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

ProShares Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.