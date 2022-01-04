Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 116,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOG. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

