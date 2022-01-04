Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,190,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

